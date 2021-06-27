SAFD: Pregnant woman breaks window to escape house fire

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A pregnant woman was able to escape a house fire by breaking the window. However, the glass cut her arm while she escaped, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of South Pine Street.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the back of the home. Authorities were able to contain the fire in several minutes.

The family who lived in the home all made it out safely. The pregnant woman was taken to a local hospital, but authorities say she is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to save one of two family pets; one dog passed away.

SAFD estimates the home to be a total loss. The family said they will be staying with family members for now.

No other injuries were reported. SAFD did not say what caused the fire.