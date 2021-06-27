Arson arrest made after fire causes major damage to home in southwest San Antonio

The fire happened the afternoon of June 8 in the 5500 block of Aspen Valley. 44-year-old Anthony Pestello is charged and remains jailed with a bond of $75,000.

SAN ANTONIO — An arson arrest has been made in connection with a significant southwest San Antonio house fire that investigators said caused major damage.

The fire happened the afternoon of June 8 in the 5500 block of Aspen Valley off Medina Base Road.

44-year-old Anthony Pestello is charged and remains jailed with a bond of $75,000.

The owner of the home told investigators Pestello, a neighbor, asked for a ride to a nearby store to buy cigarettes.

The fire victim said as she waited in her car, Pestello told her he forgot something, and briefly returned to the house.

The woman said when they returned from the store within 15 or 20 minutes, she found her house on fire.

Court documents connected to the incident detail how insurance investigators discovered surveillance video at a house nearby that captured a conversation between the victim and Pestello.

An arrest affidavit said the victim confirmed it was Pestello who can be heard on the recording saying "The fire department needs training." Investigators said the victim can be clearly heard replying "No they don't, don't you dare burn that house down."

The insurance representative also told arson investigators lab results from carpet samples in the fire zone had positive results for the presence of gasoline.

No damage estimate was listed in the court documents, but appraisal district records show a value of $167,000 for the home.