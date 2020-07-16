Coronavirus Tracker: Local cases surge due to communication 'kinks' between state, Metro Health

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

Bexar County: 5,501 cases and 29 fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There have been a total of 27,047 cases and 229 virus-related fatalities in the county.

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 5,501 coronavirus cases in Bexar County. Of those, 691 are considered "new cases" by health officials, while the remainder were attributed to a "backlog of reporting."

Mayor Nirenberg explained the backlog means that new cases counts were underreported over the last week or so. The state notified patients of their testing results within 3 to 4 days of administrations, but "kinks in the communication process between State and Metro Health" led to testing results not being reported. Mayor Nirenberg said those kinks have been resolved.

There is now a total of 27,047 coronavirus cases in Bexar County. 21 more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the local death toll to 229.

1,202 patients remain hospitalized in Bexar County medical facilities. 430 patients are in ICU, while 227 patients are on ventilators. The number of available beds in Bexar County rose to 12 percent, while 46% of the county's ventilators are available,

State health officials reported 10,291 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 129 virus-related deaths were reported in the state, marking the second day in a row that Texas has reported an all-time high daily fatality number. Those figures bring the statewide totals to 292,656 COVID-19 cases and 3,561 deaths.

More than 133,151 Texans remain ill with the virus, while an estimated 155,937 residents have recovered.

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

