'It's concerning, to say the least': Drastic COVID-19 case total is due to massive state backlog

City and county leaders say a Texas labs backlog of more than 4,810 cases is to blame for Thursday's large figures.

SAN ANTONIO — Local leaders reported a drastic increase in confirmed coronavirus cases for Bexar County with 5,501, but the figure comes with an asterisk.

Unlike other reported daily totals in this pandemic – which for the county amounts to positive molecular and antigen tests collected over the previous 24 hours – Thursday's number includes a massive state lab backlog dating back "about two weeks," according to Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Essentially, Thursday's COVID-19 case total includes 4,810 positive tests that should have been reported previously over that two-week span. Not counting those cases in the backlog, 691 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bexar County over the last 24 hours.

"It's frustrating," Nirenberg said at Thursday's daily coronavirus briefing. "When we're examining this data on a daily basis, we want to make sure we're consistent. The delays in this data is making that very difficult on us."

The mayor said that while the state lab backlog did not affect how quickly those Texans were notified of their health status, it does affect contact-tracing investigations.