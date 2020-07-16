North East ISD to use distance learning for first three weeks of school year

"We have created a distance learning program that is robust and provides real-time instruction from our certified teachers," the district's superintendent said.

SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD will utilize distance learning for at least the first three weeks of the school year, the district announced Thursday afternoon.

"We took the feedback from parents, students and teachers from the spring and have created a distance learning program that is robust and provides real-time instruction from our certified teachers," Superintendent Sean Maika said. "This will not be what your child and you experienced this past spring. We provided additional training to teachers, beginning in May, to improve our quality of instruction through distance learning."

The district will use the additional time to ensure all staff are trained in safety protocols for the eventual of in-person classes.

The district also said it will continue to refine its plans and determine technology distribution needs by seeking community feedback through a survey that will be sent to parents via email.

Here's the full statement from North East ISD:

The situation regarding COVID-19 remains dynamic and everchanging. I appreciate your patience as we have been waiting and relying on local and state guidance to finalize our plans.

In order to prepare our campuses for in-person instruction and to ensure that our staff, students and community are trained in safety protocols necessary for schools to open to in-person instruction, North East ISD will provide 100% distance learning at all campuses for a minimum of the first three weeks of the school year.

We took the feedback from parents, students and teachers from the spring and have created a distance learning program that is robust and provides real-time instruction from our certified teachers. This will not be what your child and you experienced this past spring. We provided additional training to teachers, beginning in May, to improve our quality of instruction through distance learning.

We know that some families may not have devices or internet, and we plan to offer assistance. A survey will be sent to you to determine your needs followed by correspondence from your campus principal regarding the distribution of devices and other technology.

Our school buildings will be open during this time for essential services, such as meal pick up, student registration and other supports.

Please watch for an email with a link to a survey. Your input will be used to ensure equitable distribution of technology. I appreciate your patience and flexibility as we navigate these unprecedented times.

Sincerely,

Sean Maika, Ed.D.