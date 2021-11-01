Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County reports largest single day of new COVID-19 cases

Facts not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Sunday, 2,932 new cases were reported along with 70 cases attributed to backlogs, bringing the total number of cases to 133,519. No new deaths were also reported, but a backlog of 55 deaths that occurred from November 26-December 24 were added to the local death toll, which is now 1,648.

: On Sunday, 2,932 new cases were reported along with 70 cases attributed to backlogs, bringing the total number of cases to 133,519. No new deaths were also reported, but a backlog of 55 deaths that occurred from November 26-December 24 were added to the local death toll, which is now 1,648. Hays County : In their last report released Friday, officials in Hays County reported 257 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Friday, there are a total of 11,545 lab-confirmed local cases (1,808 of which are active), while the death toll rose to 138. 9,599 residents have recovered from the virus.

: In their last report released Friday, officials in Hays County reported 257 new cases in the county and one additional COVID-related fatality. As of Friday, there are a total of 11,545 lab-confirmed local cases (1,808 of which are active), while the death toll rose to 138. 9,599 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: In their last report released Friday, Comal County officials reported 86 new cases and six additional COVID-related fatalities. There are a total of 6,792 cases, including 3,976 confirmed and 2,805 probable cases, while 186 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 5,827 residents have recovered, while 779 are still ill with the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Stay updated with our latest information on coronavirus vaccines and local vaccine distribution with our ongoing Vaccine Tracker.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Sunday evening, Metro Health reported an additional 3,002 cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County. 70 cases attributed to backlogged electronic lab reports were included in Sunday's total. The 2,932 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday represents the largest single-day addition of new coronavirus cases in Bexar County.

The local seven-day rolling average for newly-reported cases jumped to 1,684 cases per day. 133,519 county residents have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Metro Health reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in the community but added a backlog of 55 deaths, which occurred between November 26 and December 24. to the local death toll. In all, 1,648 Bexar County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

14,844 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, while 47 residents have died since the start of 2021.

Hospitalizations in Bexar County jumped 1,400 patient mark for the first time since the pandemic began on Sunday. A total of 1,407 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment for their symptoms at local facilities. Of those, 395 are in intensive care and 229 are on ventilators.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 15,855 on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 12,954 new confirmed cases, 2,638 new probable cases and 263 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Sunday, more than 1.954 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 186 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday. At least 29,877 Texans have now died from COVID-19 complications. Since the start of the new year, 2,440 Texas residents have perished after contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of Texans receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms on Sunday dropped to 13,111 following six straight days of record hospitalization numbers.

The state estimates that about 1.558 million Texans have recovered, while 350,164 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 102,558 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through January 3. That number comprises 64,574 positive student cases and 38,011 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.