Two San Antonio senior centers will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio's first mass vaccine sign-up was completely booked Saturday morning in just six minutes.

City leaders said nine people are set to get their vaccine starting Monday at the Alamodome.

Registration opened up at 9 a.m. Saturday, and The City says they received 187,000 calls, and an overwhelming amount of traffic to the website.

City leaders want to remind everyone to please be patient as they work to get more people vaccinated. On top of that, WellMed Medical Management, Inc and The City have partnered together to offer the vaccine at two WellMed senior centers.

That also starts Monday for eligible residents.

Those centers will be the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center and the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Step Center.

They will be by appointment only, and you must call to make the appointment. You can not register online.

"Still, at two doses per person, it will take us months to administer vaccinations to all Bexar County residents. The good news is that we are more than equipped to deliver every dose that we receive, so the message is being sent to state and federal leaders that we need more – a lot more," said Dr. Colleen Bridger.