'San Antonio is up to the task' | Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Wolff request more COVID vaccines from Gov. Abbott

"...we request that you distribute more vaccines to Bexar County as soon as possible."

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott requesting more vaccines to be distributed to Bexar County "as soon as possible."

Mayor Nirenberg posted the letter to his Facebook page Sunday afternoon. It thanks the governor for the vaccines the county has received so far, as well as describes the distribution progress made.

It describes how "the infrastructure needed to receive, distribute and administer mass vaccinations quickly and successfully" has been established.

The letter also states, "26,000 appointments at mass vaccination sites have been filled rapidly without significant issues other than the lack of enough doses of the vaccine to meet the demand."

Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Wolff state the county is up to the task to vaccinate those who need it the most in the community.

It later reads, "With four mass vaccinations sites now set up at multiple locations spread across the city, we have the capacity and have demonstrated the readiness to get as many of our residents vaccinated, as needed, at any given time."

As of Sunday afternoon, a response from Gov. Abbott has not been reported.

Read the full letter here:

