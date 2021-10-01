x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Coronavirus

Metro Health: Some coronavirus testing sites closed Sunday due to weather

The post says curative kiosks, trailer and van testing sites will not be open Sunday.
Credit: Metro Health

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health posted to Facebook Sunday morning stating some coronavirus testing sites will be closed because of the weather.

The post says curative kiosks, trailer and van testing sites will not be open Sunday. But, the Freeman, Cuellar and Ramirez testing sites will remain open since those locations have shelter. 

See the full post here:

If you feel you need to get tested for COVID-19, Metro Health also posted that you can take a self-screening questionnaire available in English and Spanish:

Related links on KENS 5:

Related Articles

 