Metro Health: Some coronavirus testing sites closed Sunday due to weather

The post says curative kiosks, trailer and van testing sites will not be open Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health posted to Facebook Sunday morning stating some coronavirus testing sites will be closed because of the weather.

The post says curative kiosks, trailer and van testing sites will not be open Sunday. But, the Freeman, Cuellar and Ramirez testing sites will remain open since those locations have shelter.

See the full post here:

If you feel you need to get tested for COVID-19, Metro Health also posted that you can take a self-screening questionnaire available in English and Spanish: