Increased level of domestic violence related to coronavirus, experts say

A local mother who lost her daughter and Family Violence and Prevention Services are working to raise awareness through an annual 5K that is moving online this year.

SAN ANTONIO — Kristine Meza’s story ended in tragedy, but her mom, Laura Acevedo, has taken that tragic story and turned it into triumph.

Meza was murdered in 2011 by her estranged ex-boyfriend, who ambushed her while on her way to work, Acevedo says. Two months later, Acevedo started The Kristine Meza Foundation.

“I just felt her legacy needed to be kept going,” she said.

Blanca Uribe, with Family Violence and Prevention Services, said 35 people have been killed in our area due to domestic violence in 2020. That number, she says, is higher than previous years.

“What’s happened due to COVID is the victim is stuck at home with the perpetrator and the number we used to get via phone calls have gone down tremendously,” Uribe said.

For the sixth year, both organizations have partnered to host an annual Purple Run, where people can walk or run in honor of a victim or survivor of domestic violence

“The money that we get helps us continue to do what we do everyday,” Uribe said.

Their mission is to continue spreading their message to help prevent other families from experiencing similar situations.

“It’s well worth it, because I know this is what my daughter would’ve wanted us to be doing right at this very moment,” Acevedo said.