SAPD: One person shot on northeast side

An investigation is underway, at the intersection of Rittiman Road and Gibbs Sprawl Road where one person was critically injured Tuesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in critical condition, after being shot on the northeast side, police said.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, the first responders from the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Rittiman Road and Gibbs Sprawl Road, east of I-35.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the following information is preliminary. He said it appears to be a "drug transaction gone bad" because there was cash scattered in a vehicle where the victim was found. The shooting victim had a felony warrant for domestic violence. McManus said there's possibly a second and third victim, but their whereabouts are unknown.

The victim, who suffered a bullet wound to the chest, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.