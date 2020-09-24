Domestic violence suspect sets fire to condo while officers are inside, police say

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of domestic violence and arson.

SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified man is charges of domestic violence and arson after San Antonio Police said he set fire to a large pile of belongings while officers spoke with the victim.

Officers were called out to a domestic disturbance at the Capistrano Condominiums in the 14100 block of Churchill Estates Boulevard around midnight.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said that officers arrived at the scene and made contact with a woman that had been physically assaulted inside of her unit. The suspect, the woman's significant other, was believed to have left the scene prior to their arrival.

Officers talked with the woman and took down her report. According to the spokesperson, when the officers went back outside, the suspect was seen setting fire to a large pile of belongings inside the garage.

Officers immediately took the man into custody and began working to extinguish the fire. Crews with the San Antonio Fire Department were also called out to the scene where they were able to put out the fire.

The suspect is facing charges of domestic violence, arson and could face more pending the outcome of the investigation.