SAPD: Officer shoots man after responding to domestic violence call

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a shooting took place between an officer and a suspect on the city's northeast side.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Tropical Drive near Austin Highway.

Police Chief William McManus said officers received a family violence call from a 14 or 15-year-old girl.

When police arrived, they heard a man and a woman arguing. Chief McManus said he has not seen the body cam footage, but officers said the man yelled that he had a gun in his hand.

That's when at least one officer shot at the man, Chief McManus said. The man, who is in his late 30s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

SAPD said the teenager told police there is a history of violence in the home.

Chief McManus also said this information is preliminary and is subject to change.