SAPD searching for suspect they say stole an elderly woman's purse outside of a south-side bank

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for the man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse outside of a south-side bank.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a robbery in progress call at the Security Service Credit Union off Barlite and SW Military.

Police say a woman in her 70’s was walking into the bank to make a deposit. That's when someone pulled up, and a man wearing a mask jumped out of the car and took her purse with the money inside.

Detectives aren’t sure yet if this was a jugging incident and the woman was followed to the bank, but police are saying they’ve seen an uptick in these sort of crimes in the last few months.

The woman wasn’t hurt—but the alleged crook got away.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

