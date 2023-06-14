‘It’s just gone rampant’ | A targeted robbery strategy called 'jugging' is on the rise

One San Antonio man was injured after robbers followed him from a bank and grabbed the cash he'd just taken out. It happened at 11 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for two robbers they say targeted a man Wednesday morning after following him from a bank to his workplace. The robbers got away with $5,000 the man had just withdrawn.

These incidents are known as jugging, and are happening more across the city.

The victim did not want to go on-camera, but told KENS 5 he regrets not being more aware of his surroundings.

His co-worker at J4 Biologics off Research Drive, Jim Glick, was inside the business when it happened. He said he is concerned with the number of robberies happening right now around San Antonio.

“It’s just gone rampant lately,” Glick said.

Glick said his co-worker had no idea he was being followed. He was taking out money for personal use.

“You just never know who is around, it could be 1 p.m. in the afternoon, it could be midnight,” Glick said.

In this instance, it was around 11 a.m. when he was attacked.

“He had it in his hand, he was almost to our door. He heard someone coming from behind. He heard the footsteps,” He said. “By the time he was turning around, the money was grabbed out of his hand.”

Glick said his co-worker chased after the robbers and was run over. Luckily, he only suffered minor injuries and is now recovering at home.

Police urge anyone withdrawing money from an ATM to be extra cautious of your surroundings, to not carry the money out in the open, and if you are being robbed, do not fight back.

“The friendship we have with Kurt is worth more than money,” Glick said.