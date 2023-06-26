Deputies say robbers followed man from La Cantera and stole his luxury watches

The victim said his advice is not to advertise that you bought anything expensive, and to be on guard.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery after a shopping trip at La Cantera. BCSO released photos of the alleged suspects who deputies said robbed a man at his home after following him from the mall.

BCSO said they got away with two high-end watches, including a Rolex.

KENS 5 spoke with the victim over the phone. He doesn't want to be named for safety concerns, but said he thought he was going to be killed.

The man said on June 22, he went to a fine jewelry store at La Cantera and purchased a Rolex. After, he said he and his wife went to eat at the mall. They were there for more than an hour before the two drove home separately. When he got home first, the victim said three men got out of a car and demanded his watch he just bought.

BCSO said the suspects approached the victim from behind his vehicle with pistols pointed at him. The man said he recalled seeing them at the mall because they stood out, but didn't think anything of it at the time. The victim complied and gave them his new watch and another luxury watch he had on. He said they were worth a total of about $20,000. BCSO told KENS 5 one watch was a Rolex and the other a Panerai.

The victim said what probably saved his life, his that his wife showed up in her vehicle. He believes that spooked the armed robbers. He thinks these men were looking for their marks at the mall and just waiting to strike.

BCSO is asking for help to identify the suspects. If you have any information, call 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

The sheriff's office said to stay vigilant, and to be aware of surroundings.