Bag of money stolen from man attacked outside his business

Officers say a man went to a bank off Wurzbach and took out a large sum of money, not realizing he had been followed.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was attacked and robbed outside his north-side business after he withdrew money from an ATM at a nearby bank.

Police were called out to 4800 block of Research just after 11 Wednesday morning for reports of a robbery.

When the man got back to his business, the suspect jumped out and attacked him, stealing the bag of money.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is going to be okay.

Police say this case of jugging is happening a lot in San Antonio and warn folks to be careful if you withdraw money from a bank because you could be followed.

Right now officers are looking for the two suspected robbers,who police say were in a Black Lexus SUV.

