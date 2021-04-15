SAPD: Man kidnaps, assaults girlfriend after becoming enraged at content on her phone

The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday and faces 13 charges after police say he held his girlfriend hostage for two weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The following story features graphic descriptions of assault.

A San Antonio man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend late last year.

Xavier Johnson, 26, was arrested Wednesday evening. He faces 13 charges, including two felony charges of Aggravated Kidnapping and a felony charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer with the San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit was called to Northeast Baptist last October to interview an assault victim.

The victim told the investigator that her boyfriend "became enraged over content on her phone." He threw her in a car, pistol-whipped her several times, and drove to an unknown apartment complex. The victim said he forced her inside an apartment, stripped her naked, and shaved her head. He then allegedly set plastic bags on fire and dripped the melting plastic on her body. She was then tied up and held at the apartment for nearly two weeks.

The affidavit details further allegations into how the suspect assaulted the victim, including pouring boiling water on her naked body and melting "a plastic tip from a cigar and forc[ing] it into her anus."

The victim told investigators that she was left alone at the apartment one day when an unknown individual discovered her. That person then took her to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. The affidavit states the victim "sustained burns to her chest, arms, legs, hands and back from the assault."

Investigators said the victim was initially too scared to identify her boyfriend but later spoke to a crisis response officer and named Johnson as the suspect.