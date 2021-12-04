Man found alone, dead in street near downtown

Police said the person who called didn't give very much information, and they have very little to go on. They're asking anyone who knows anything to contact them.

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly shooting left the San Antonio Police Department with a murder victim and not much else. Officers found the man's body at the intersection of East Evergreen Street and East Evergreen Court, just north of downtown on Monday.

Police say they got a call around 2:20 a.m. about a person shot near that location, which is near I-35 and North Saint Mary's Street. They said when they arrived there they, found a man shot in the head, who died from his injuries.

Police said the person who called didn't give very much information, and they have very little to go on. They're asking anyone who knows anything to contact homicide detectives.