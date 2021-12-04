Two Wal-Mart locations are safe after 'bomb threat' investigation, SAPD says

Online dispatch records indicated San Antonio Police were called to Walmart on Austin Highway at Harry Wurzbach for a call involving a "threat - bomb with device."

SAN ANTONIO — Two local Walmart are the subject of police action this evening.

Online dispatch records indicated at 7:27pm, San Antonio Police were called to the Walmart on Austin Highway at Harry Wurzbach for a call involving a "threat - bomb with device."

A police media spokesman confirmed they are looking into a possible bomb threat at the store, and they say they will be providing additional information shortly.

Just three minutes later, dispatch records indicate an east San Antonio Walmart reported an unspecified threat to police.

A Facebook live post from the Walmart at 2100 Southeast Loop 410 at Rigsby showed many people milling around the parking lot, while an eyewitness on scene is reporting that the store has been evacuated.

We have a crew heading to the scene for more information.