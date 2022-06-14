'They robbed them from their future' | Relatives of teen killed in triple-shooting call for combat weapons to be taken off streets

Police are still looking for the gunmen suspected in the Sunday-morning shooting that left two dead and a third fighting for her life.

SAN ANTONIO — Two days after gunfire erupted on San Antonio's north side, relatives of an 18-year-old mother killed in the triple-shooting are mourning—and calling for stricter gun regulations.

A high school student and mother who leaves behind a 9-month-old baby boy, police say Kennedi Braziel is one of two people who were killed when suspects fired up to 50 rounds at a car near North Star Mall Sunday morning. Braziel and D'Yani Thomas were friends and in the midst of celebrating a graduation.

Now Kennedi's family is left relying on their faith in the aftermath of sudden loss.

"I don't even know if I can go to my baby's funeral," said Krystal Braziel, Kennedi's mother. "I brought her into this world. I don't know about seeing her out."

Recounting the moment when she said her final goodbye, Krystal said: "I told her I loved her, and that I would take care of her son."

Kennedi and 19-year-old Thomas were in the car with a third passenger who survived the shooting, as the girls were celebrating Thomas' graduation.

"Cold-blooded, heartless, evil people," Krystal said, referring to the suspected shooters who remain on the loose.

The car was found off the access road of Loop 410 near Blanco around 5 a.m. Sunday, sprayed with bullets. Authorities say they recovered dozens of shell casings in the street, adding they believe a gun consistent with an AK-47 was used in the attack.

"They robbed them from their future," Krystal said.

Castle Hills Police say they don't have any leads, nor a motive.

Meanwhile, Kennedi's grandfather, Unice Braziel, a military veteran who now presides over the congregation of Faith Temple Church of God In Christ, wants lawmakers to take action.

"They need to remove those weapons, an AR-15, from the streets," he said. "There is nothing wrong in having a weapon. If you want a shotgun, a pistol, that is fine. But these weapons are combat weapons; they should not be on our streets. This girl was 18. She hadn't even began to live."

The third passenger, still unidentified, continues to fight for her life at a local hospital. Police said they believe there were at least two gunmen, and continue to review surveillance video from the area.

Castle Hills authorities are asking the public to contact them if they know anything about the incident.