'I don't think it was random' | Teen driver, passenger shot and killed on the road after celebrating graduation

D'yani Thomas, a mother of two, planned to join the Air Force. Police said nearly 50 shots were fired into her car, probably from an AK-47.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two teens were shot and killed after celebrating a graduation, according to family. A third person in the car, who survived, was critically injured.

The search is on for the their killers who Castle Hills Police say fired nearly 50 rounds into the victim's car. Investigators believe a gun consistent with an AK-47 was used in the shooting at 410 just west of Blanco Road.

Castle Hills Police Captain Wayne Waggoner said initially they had no leads and no motive for the attack. They're combing through surveillance video from the area hoping to get more clues.

Meanwhile, KENS 5 is learning more about the teen driver, D'yani Thomas, who died on the way to the hospital. Her mother, Valerie Thomas, said her daughter just graduated high school days before. Thomas said six months ago she moved her family out of San Antonio because of gun violence, but said her daughter came back to finish up school.

"They planned on taking her life," Thomas said. "And they did that. I am very hurt. I would do anything to bring her back. I would trade my life for hers."

The call for shots fired came in around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. An officer said someone at a nearby convenience store flagged him down and told him there was a shooting in front of the Truist Bank branch on the access road.

Police found the white Chevy Malibu at the intersection. The car was wrapped with bullet holes.

"Someone pulled up behind her and shot bullets all through the back of the car," Thomas said. "Pulled up on side her and shot bullets all through. I feel like they followed her. I just feel like it was targeted. I don't think it was random. Because who would randomly put that many bullets in someone?"

Investigators say they recovered almost 50 spent shelling casings in the street. D'yani, a mother of two, died on the way to the hospital. Her friend, 18-year-old Kennedi Braziel, also didn't make it.

"I feel sorry for the other mother that has to go through the same thing I am going through," Thomas said. "Cause her daughter chose to celebrate with my daughter."

The third person survived, but D'yani's mom told KENS 5 she's hanging on to life. Thomas said her daughter doesn't have enemies and was not involved in bad things.

"For the people who did this, you all are special evil," she said. "God has the last say. The vengeance is not mine. They are the Lord's."

Thomas told me that her other daughter was in the same car but got out. She said she could have lost two daughters that night. She said D'yani was planning on joining the Air Force in September.

Waggoner said: "We don't know if the victims and the suspects knew each other," but he said they are aggressively trying to learn more.

Because they found two different kinds of shell casings, Waggoner said he believes there were at least two assailants.

"There were a 9mm caliber and a 7.62 caliber, which is consistent with an AK-47," Waggoner said.

He urged anyone with information to call the Castle Hills Police Department directly at 210-342-2341.