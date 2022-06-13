Police scouring surveillance video to find suspects who killed two women, critically injured one

Two women are dead and a third remains in critical condition.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — Castle Hills police are scouring surveillance video, hoping to catch some killers.

Investigators say they recovered almost 50 spent shelling casings in the street at the crime scene Sunday morning, on the eastbound access road of Loop 410 just west of Blanco Road.

Police say 19-year-old D'yani Thomas died on the way to the hospital.

Thomas' mother said her daughter was the mother of two small children, and that she graduated from high school last week. She was out late celebrating her milestone. Her mother said her dream was to enlist in the Air Force after earning her diploma.

Kennedi Braziel, 18, made it to the hospital, but was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

A third woman in the car is said to be in critical condition.

The call for shots fired came in around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. An officer said someone at a nearby convenience store flagged him down and told him there was a shooting in front of the Truist Bank branch on the access road.

Police who found the white Chevy Malibu at the intersection discovered a tragic scene. One of the woman was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said two others were inside the car, gravely wounded as well.

Castle Hills Police Captain Wayne Waggoner said initially, they had no leads and no motive for the attack.

Waggoner said, "We don't know if the victims and the suspects knew each other," but he said they are aggressively trying to learn more.

Because they found two different kinds of shell casings, Waggoner said he believes there were at least two assailants.

"There were a 9 mm caliber and a 7.62 caliber, which is consistent with an AK-47," Waggoner said.

Because the area is full of businesses that may have surveillance systems, Waggoner said detectives spent the day trying to find video evidence related to the attack.

"We have not identified suspects or a motive due to lack of witnesses, but we are gathering surveillance video from the area," Waggoner said. "This did not need to happen for any reason at all, and we want to solve this crime. We want to advocate for the victims and bring some people to justice."