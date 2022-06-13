Woman robbed at gunpoint on the west side, police say

Details are limited but police say the woman and suspect were in the same car before she was robbed.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a west side apartment complex late Sunday night, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to the 2400 block of S. Calaveras for a shooting. Police say a man and a woman were inside of a pickup truck at the apartment complex when at some point, the man attempted to rob the woman with a gun.

During the attempted robbery, the man shot the woman in the hand. Police say they searched the area but were unable to find the crime scene or shell casings.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. Police say the suspect drove off in the pickup.