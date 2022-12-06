Three injured in triple shooting near North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a triple shooting near North Star Mall Sunday morning, police say.
Just before 6 a.m., Castle Hills Police responded to the access road of Blanco and Loop 410 after receiving a call for a car parked in the center lane.
Police said they found a woman in the street with a gunshot wound to her head, along with two other gunshot victims in the car. There were also multiple shell casings from an AK-47 found at the scene, police said.
All three of those victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.
Officials said an investigation is underway, and they are currently looking for the shooters.