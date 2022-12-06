Three injured in triple shooting near North Star Mall

All three of those victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a triple shooting near North Star Mall Sunday morning, police say.

Just before 6 a.m., Castle Hills Police responded to the access road of Blanco and Loop 410 after receiving a call for a car parked in the center lane.

Police said they found a woman in the street with a gunshot wound to her head, along with two other gunshot victims in the car. There were also multiple shell casings from an AK-47 found at the scene, police said.

