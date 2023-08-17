Owners connected to dangerous dog attack that killed 81-year-old man in SA indicted by grand jury

The victims' son called the twin indictments "a first great step to accountability."

SAN ANTONIO — The owners of two pit bulls that were put down after attacking and killing an 81-year-old man earlier this year have been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury.

Christian Moreno and Abilene Schnieder were arrested after the Feb. 24 mauling in a west-side neighborhood, where San Antonio authorities said Ramon Najera and his wife, Juanita, were arriving to visit relatives before the dogs got loose from a nearby property and attacked.

San Antonio fire officials at the time said crews responded to the scene observed Ramon Najera "being dragged by a dog (and) completely bloody before they got off the fire truck."

Accompanied by members of Najera's family, including Juanita, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales on Thursday afternoon announced the identical true bills of indictment, which charge Moreno and Schnieder with dangerous dog attack causing death and injury to an elderly person. They face up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

The indictments specifically allege that Moreno and Schnieder "failed to secure" the dogs on their property and used fencing with "numerous" holes that allowed them to slip through. It also accuses them of causing reckless bodily injury to Najera's wife.

“It is the responsibly of the DA’s office not to convict but to seek justice—that is what we are doing today," Gonzales said. “We’re going to do everything to bring justice to the Najera family.”

Ray Najera, the victims' son, also spoke with news media and called the twin indictments "a first great step to accountability for actions, or inactions." Also in attendance was State Rep. Elizabeth Campos, who this year authored a bill dubbed the Ramon Najera Act that would have made it easier for cities to investigate dangerous dogs and for residents to report them anonymously.

That bill made it to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, where it was vetoed.

Trial dates for the defendants have not been announced. Animal Care Services (ACS) in February told KENS 5 the dogs who were euthanized after the attack had at least three prior bite reports.

Months after the incident, San Antonio City Council is now mulling over a proposed 2024 budget through which ACS stands to receive an allotment of $26.9 million—a 26% jump over last year.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.