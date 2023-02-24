One killed and three hospitalized in dog attack on west side

Chief Charles Hood called it "a horrific scene" when authorities responded Friday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and at least three others were injured, including a San Antonio Fire Department captain responding to the scene, after a pair of American Staffordshire terriers attacked them in a west-side neighborhood Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Officials identified the victim who died as an elderly man possibly in his 80s.

The two dogs, including a third who was unrestrained in the area, were captured by Animal Care Services and will remain in ACS custody until the investigation has finished.

SAFD crews responding to the 2800 block of Depla Street around 1:45 p.m. Friday observed one of the victims "being dragged by a dog (and) completely bloody before they got off the fire truck," Chief Charles Hood said.

Firefighters began to fight off the dogs with pipes as the emergency evolved into a rescue situation, Hood added.

An SAFD captain was bitten on the leg during the struggle. Another woman was hospitalized in critical condition but is conscious, Hood said, while another individual was bitten on their hand.

"No one expects to go out and fight dogs like they did today," Hood said about his crews who responded. "A horrific scene, and horrific for our firefighters that were part of this."

ACS Director Shannon Sims said the dogs were previously impounded in 2021 for a "mild bite." ACS will be leading the investigation, and it's unclear at this point whether any criminal charges will be filed.

