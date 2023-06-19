'I still have nightmares' | Neighbor who witnessed deadly mauling disappointed Gov. Abbott vetoed Dangerous Dog bill

The governor vetoed the bill written in response to a deadly dog attack in San Antonio back in February.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vetoed the Ramon Najera Act, or Dangerous Dog bill. It is named after a San Antonio veteran killed by a group of dogs in February.

The bill would have made it easier for cities to investigate dangerous dogs. However, the governor said the existing laws are effective.

Belinda Rodriguez was in her car when several dogs mauled 81-year-old Ramon Najera to death. His wife, Juanita Najera was hurt but survived.

Rodriguez said if the governor saw what she witnessed that day, he may change his mind.

“I saw everything, and I still have nightmares about that, the poor man and his wife,” Rodriguez said.

House Bill 4759 would have made it easier for community members to report dangerous dogs and anonymously. It also would have stiffened penalties for owners of dangerous dogs.

“I believe the bill is necessary, we need it,” Rodriguez said.

The governor cites in his veto proclamation, the existing laws led to felony arrests in the case and “the justice system should be allowed to work without the overcriminalization found in this bill.”

He adds that he looks forward to working with the bill’s author, Rep. Liz Campos, to create future procedures to stop attacks before they happen.

Campos said in a statement, she is working with city leaders to identify provisions of the bill that can be legally implemented at the local level.

“Governor Abbott needs to understand if it’s not passed, we’re just waiting for something else to happen again to someone else,” Rodriguez said.