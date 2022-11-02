San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say

Connor Griffin has worked at "several" dealerships in San Antonio and Schertz, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.

Griffin was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon. While SAPD didn't specify the business where the woman was exploited, nor when it happened, authorities did say Griffin was worked at multiple dealerships in the San Antonio and Schertz area.

Police are asking that anyone who believes they may have been targeted by Griffin to contact investigators at (210)207-2370.

Griffin faces up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 if he's convicted.

