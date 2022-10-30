Two teens shot inside a stolen car, SAPD says

One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the car the victims were in crashed while running from the suspect vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say two teenagers were found shot in a stolen car on the northeast side on Sunday afternoon after shots were fired on a busy roadway.

A San Antonio Police officer at the scene said a silver vehicle was following a white Kia that was trying to get away from the other car. Sgt. Ryan Edwards said the white car caused a crash with two other vehicles, but nobody in those cars suffered serious injuries. He said that after the crash, shots were fired from the suspect vehicle into the white car.

One victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the other was grazed in the arm and also taken to the hospital, according to SAPD. He also said that another potential victim left the white car on foot, and possibly went to a nearby Walmart where they may have been picked up in another vehicle.

The officer said that as the investigation got underway, they discovered that the white Kia was stolen.

"There's a lot of bullet holes in it, and there's blood all in the car," he said.

The officer said that police believed there were two suspects in the silver vehicle, but he did not have the make or model of the vehicle and he did not have a good description of the suspects.