Off-duty police officer shot in road rage incident, police say

He was with his 16-year-old son when a car began tailgating them, then the suspect driving passed the officer and began firing at him.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty police officer who was driving with his 16-year-old son in the vehicle with him, was shot in what police are saying was a road rage incident.

It happened around 9:13 p.m. in the main lanes of NW Loop 1604 at New Guilbeau Rd. on the northwest side of San Antonio.

Police say the off-duty police officer and his son were driving home when a vehicle started tailgating them.

As it passed by them, someone inside fired off several rounds at the truck, hitting the 18-year SAPD veteran.

His son, who was not injured, immediately called police.

The 47-year-old officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say he did not attempt to return fire.

The suspect drove off and police are still looking for him.

Police found shell casings on the highway and shut down the roadway while they conducted their investigation.

Police had very little information on the suspect vehicle.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

