TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot

The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the driver-side door and ordered the teen out.

SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 caused garnered national and global attention.

Officer James Brennand fired 10 rounds at Cantu and the car.

Since then, there's been a flurry of updates to the case, from the charges against now-former-officer Brennand to new details about Cantu's injuries.

Below is breakdown of the timeline of events related to the shooting:

Oct. 2, 2022

At a McDonald's on Blanco Road, Erik Cantu was shot by SAPD officer James Brennand.

Video shows the officer opening the driver's side door and ordering the teen out of the car. The car backed up, and within seconds the officer fired five shots into the car at point-blank range.

As the car drove away, the officer fired five more rounds. The teen was hit multiple times.

Cantu was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Oct. 5, 2022

SAPD released the body camera footage of the "critical incident at 11700 Blanco Road."

The body cam video quickly made national headlines and prompted public outcries of action to be taken against Officer Brennand.

Oct. 7, 2022

District Attorney Joe Gonzales announces he is dropping the charges against Cantu, who was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading.

"I understand it's a touch-and-go situation," Gonzalez says. "Exercising my discretion, what I decided to do was to, for now ,dismiss this case so that his family can be by his side. So that they can visit with him."

Oct. 8, 2022

Officer Brennand is fired from the San Antonio Police Department.

In a press conference, Chief William McManus said officers didn't find any guns on Cantu or in the car he was driving.

In his initial report, Brennand had said he believed the car Cantu was driving was the same one involved in evading him the night before. McManus said that neither Cantu nor the car he was driving had anything to do with the disturbance call Brennand was responding to on that night.

Oct. 10, 2022

In the first major update to Cantu's condition, his family announced the teen was still in critical condition and on a life support system.

Their statement read, in part, that "surgeries were performed to repair injures to a few major organs as a result of the penetration of multiple bullets. Erik is currently on a life support system that is keeping his lungs operating and remains on a vast amount of sedatives to hopefully ease the discomfort and pain."

Oct. 11, 2022

Former officer James Brennand is formally charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. He turned himself in the night the charges were filed.

SAPD says the fact that charges are filed does not complete the investigation. In a statement, police said that once the investigation is complete, the Civil Rights Division will fully review the case and take whatever action stems from the findings.

Oct. 12, 2022

The San Antonio Police Officers Association said that Brennand had not yet completed a full-year probationary period with the department and therefore was not eligible for benefits. SAPOA is not representing Brennand. The organization released a statement that said in part:

"This is currently an open case; we are confident that our department has conducted a thorough and formal investigation. We will refrain from further comment until the judicial process is complete.”

Oct. 16, 2022

Cantu's family gave another update on Erik's condition, saying he remained in critical condition and on life support.

Their statement read, in part: "The bullets brutally tore through his stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms. Bullets from the two rounds grazed him deeply on other places of his body. His body has suffered so much from the damage and invasive surgeries to keep him alive.

Cantu's family also warned against fake GoFundMe accounts, saying the only official fundraising account was operated by Erik's uncle.

Oct. 19, 2022

Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney who has represented other Texas families affected by police violence, is retained by the parents of Erik Cantu.

A statement from Crump reads in part:

"It should go without saying that our children should be able to eat a meal in peace without being gunned down by police, but here we are –– yet again. Erik was unarmed and simply eating a cheeseburger when this officer violated his fourth amendment rights by opening his car door, violently accosting and shooting at him ten times."