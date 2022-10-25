Man arrested after fatally shooting woman, SAPD says

Jeremiah Villareal is charged in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. Police say a group confronted the victim, accusing her of stealing shoes.

SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is behind bars tonight, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a convenience store parking lot just west of downtown.

Jeremiah Villareal was arrested late Monday night, and is now facing murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday night in the parking lot of the Pik Nik store off the 900 block of Guadalupe Street.

San Antonio police say Salas was walking across the parking lot of that convenient store when several people confronted her.

According to an arrest warrant, what happened next was all caught on video.

Police say just 15 seconds after that confrontation, Villareal pulled out a gun and shot Salas multiple times.

Then, Villareal is seen running away holding a semi-automatic handgun.

Salas died on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses told police the group confronted Salas, accusing her of stealing some shoes from one of them during a burglary, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators said witnesses identified Villareal as the shooter.

According to online court records, Villareal is still in jail tonight. His bond set at $250,000.

Villareal has his first court hearing later next month.

