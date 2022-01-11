'Completely preventable': A vigil was held near location where Erik Cantu was shot as his recovery continues

“We want justice, and we want change and peace for Erik Cantu.”

SAN ANTONIO — Near the spot where a 17-year-old was shot by a former San Antonio Police Officer, the calls for justice only got louder Tuesday. A vigil for Erik Cantu was held nearly a month to the day since the incident. The vigil was held at the McDonald’s off Blanco Road and West Avenue.

A month later, the demands for accountability are still the same as Cantu remains in the hospital. The family did not show, but instead a statement was read on behalf of Cantu’s mother Victoria Casarez. Below is the full statement:

Thank you all for being here tonight to support Erik and our family. The kindness, prayers, and outreach from the community mean more than you can know. And I truly believe Erik feels it, too.

I wish we didn’t have to be living this nightmare. We shouldn’t have to be, because this tragedy was completely preventable. James Brennand didn’t have to gun down my child. He didn’t have to mutilate his young body with bullets. But he did. And now, Erik is left fighting for his life and our family is heartbroken.

Erik is the light of our lives. All we want is for him to recover and live a beautiful and meaningful life instead of clinging to life. But even now, he is still Erik. Strong, and relentless.

Nothing can take back the violence that was inflicted on my son. But I hope that with the support of our community, we can work together to keep Erik’s horrific case in the spotlight to not only get him justice, but to also ensure this never happens to anyone else. I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone.

While we navigate this very difficult time, please keep Erik and our family in your prayers. You’ve already prayed and done so much, but I’m asking for a little more. Because every prayer counts as Erik fights for his life. Thank you for your continued support.

On October 2nd, body camera video showed the shooting involving former SAPD Officer James Brennand and Cantu who was eating in the McDonald’s parking lot. At the time, SAPD said the ex-cop believed the car was stolen.

Police later confirmed the car was not stolen. Cantu was seen in video taking off, after the officer opened his door and fired off his weapon several times.

Tuesday’s vigil was organized by Party for Socialism and Liberation, or PSL. Several people spoke including Rachell Tucker who is with the group.

“I feel for him,” she said. “His mom. And his family. “We want justice, and we want change and peace for Erik Cantu.”

Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

“As we speak, he is in critical care and the ex-police officer Brennand is out on bond, if that’s not injustice.”