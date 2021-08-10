Police: Officers fire shots at man in gas station parking lot on northwest side after he pointed gun at officers

Officers said they were responding to a shooting in the area when they came across a man and a woman fighting. The man whose vehicle was shot got away.

SAN ANTONIO — Officers fired shots at a man they came across early Friday morning who they said was fighting with a woman at a northwest side gas station, according to the San Antonio Police Department. It's unclear if the man was shot or just his vehicle because he took off from the scene.

A spokesperson for SAPD said officers were responding to a shooting around 2 a.m. in the area when they came across the scene at the gas station, located near Wurzbach Road and Babcock Road. When officers confronted the man and ordered him to drop his weapon and surrender, he refused and that's when officers opened fire at him because investigators said he pointed his gun at them.

The man got back into his vehicle and took off. Officials said the woman left behind at the scene has been cooperating with them.