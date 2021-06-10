Delivery driver shot after confrontation in parking lot on west side, police say

Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and that the driver was working for the delivery service, Favor.

SAN ANTONIO — A delivery driver was shot twice after a confrontation in a parking lot on the west side Tuesday night, SAPD said.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Barclay Street. The driver, who was believed to be in his 30s, was working for the delivery service, Favor. He had pulled up to a convenience store to pick up a delivery in his white SUV when two males came up to him and stared at him, police said.

According to police, the victim got out and confronted them, asking them what their problem was. That's when the two male suspects started physically fighting with the victim and shortly after shots were fired, officers said.

The delivery driver was hit in the leg and in the stomach. He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition. Police said the two suspects ran away.