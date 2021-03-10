x
SAPD | Shooting leads to hours-long standoff on the city's north side, multiple victims involved

There was no word on exactly how many victims there were or the severity of their injuries. Check back for updates.

SAN ANTONIO — Several people were injured and police were involved in an hours long standoff Saturday night into Sunday morning following a shooting, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 17200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue for a reported shooting involving a barricaded person. 

There were minimal details but police did confirm a shooting involving several victims who had been taken to local hospitals. 

The standoff ended just before 5 a.m. This story will be updated when more information is received. 

