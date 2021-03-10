SAPD | Shooting leads to hours-long standoff on the city's north side, multiple victims involved

SAN ANTONIO — Several people were injured and police were involved in an hours long standoff Saturday night into Sunday morning following a shooting, police said.
Around 10:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 17200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue for a reported shooting involving a barricaded person.
There were minimal details but police did confirm a shooting involving several victims who had been taken to local hospitals.
The standoff ended just before 5 a.m. This story will be updated when more information is received.