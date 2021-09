The victim has been identified as David Martinez, 39, but so far there's no information on a suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A 39-year-old man died after being shot on the city's west side Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police said the victim, David Martinez, ran out into the street and collapsed after being shot multiple times behind a residence in the 1000 block of South Chupaderas Street, near South Zarzamora Street.