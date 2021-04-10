Attempted robbery leads to shooting injuring one person, police say

An SAPD Sergeant said two men showed up to the complex to meet a friend when they were confronted by two suspects wearing ski masks with guns demanding money.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is injured after being shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery on the northeast side Sunday night, police say.

Just after 11 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the 14600 block of Judson Road at the Judson Meadows Apartments.

An SAPD Sergeant said two men showed up to the complex to meet a friend when they were confronted by two suspects wearing ski masks with guns demanding money.

The driver of the car tried to reverse out of the parking lot, but he was shot one time in the abdomen --- the passenger of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.