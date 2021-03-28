Argument between new boyfriend and old boyfriend ends in stabbing

At some point the woman's boyfriend jumped in and stabbed the ex-boyfriend twice in the lower torso area and fled the scene southwest of downtown, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said a man stabbed another man overnight on the city's southwest side. Investigators believe it was the result of a domestic dispute.

The stabbing happened around 3:50 a.m. Sunday at the Artisan at Creekside apartments on South San Marcos. Investigators said a woman and her boyfriend showed up to her ex-boyfriend's apartment and that an argument broke out between the former couple.

At some point the woman's boyfriend jumped in and stabbed the ex-boyfriend twice in the lower torso area and fled the scene, police said. The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

All three are believed to be in their mid-30s to early 40s.