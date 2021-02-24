Argument leads to stabbing between two men on the north side, police say

Police said the men got into an argument at an apartment and one of the men slashed the other.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men, each in their 30s, stabbed each other in a fight on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 130 block of De Chantle Road near Fredericksburg Road.

Police said the men got into an argument at an apartment and one of the men slashed the other.

Then the victim pulled out his own knife and stabbed the other man in the chest several times. He then ran to his mother's apartment for help and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The first man who was cut was treated by paramedics. Authorities said it is unclear if both men will face charges.