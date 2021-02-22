Police find woman stabbed to death; young son found safe, SAPD says

Police said the boy's mother, a woman between the ages of 30 and 50, was found stabbed to death.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found stabbed to death Monday morning and her young son was found safe at the home at the time, according to San Antonio Police.

The boy reportedly called police around 8 a.m. to report the stabbing at a home on Little Creek Drive on the southwest side of San Antonio.

Police said the boy's mother, a woman between the ages of 30 and 50, was found stabbed to death. Her young son was found safe and was the only person inside the house at the time officers arrived.

Investigators have not located any suspects yet, and there was no suspect vehicle description given.