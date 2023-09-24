Man escaped Bexar County jail for a short time Saturday evening, deputies say

Authorities say that while Nero was in the booking area he managed to join a group of people who were being released.

Authorities say that while Alexander Nero was in the booking area of the facility, he somehow managed to join a group of people who were being released.

They found he was unaccounted for after conducting a head count around 7 p.m., prompting a lockdown of the jail.

Around 8:45 p.m, BCSO officials said, staff determined Nero wasn’t on site.

Investigators say they reviewed surveillance footage and believe he “intentionally joined a group of individuals being released from the facility.”

Deputies went to a home along the 10000 block of Wildrose Bay in far west Bexar County and re-arrested Nero without incident a little after 10 p.m.

He was taken back to the jail, where he received the additional escape charge.

Initially Nero's bond was set at $3,200, but with the new felony escape charge it has been increased to $50,00.

An internal investigation is being conducted, and BCSO says the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was also notified.

