BCSO deputy arrested after leaving baby in car for three hours, investigators say

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a now-former deputy is facing charges for leaving his 2-month-old baby inside a vehicle for about three hours Monday, a day when afternoon highs reached the mid-90s in San Antonio.

Antonio Almaraz, 31, is charged with three felony counts related to the child's injury and being held on $80,000 bond.

BCSO officials said Almaraz gave conflicting statements, but they were able to determine that he took his baby girl to a morning routine pediatrics appointment before returning home around 10 a.m. There, investigators say, Alamaraz turned off his vehicle and went inside, leaving the baby in the car.

At around 1 p.m., it was discovered the young girl had been left inside the car. She was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Almaraz was issued an order of dismissal due to him still being on probationary status with the department, in accordance with BCSO policy. He was hired by the agency in February of 2023, cannot appeal the dismissal and is not eligible for rehire pending the outcome of the criminal case, BCSO says.

“Given the amount of awareness in the community regarding leaving children unattended in vehicles, there is absolutely no valid excuse for this to have occurred," Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. "My family and I are praying for the best possibly outcome for this precious baby.”

