Family of murder victim hoping cash reward will encourage tipsters to speak

Police are still searching for the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of Christopher Olivarez earlier this year.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of Christopher Olivarez is hoping money will encourage someone to come forward and provide information that could lead to an arrest in the stabbing death of the 40-year-old man and former News 4/Fox 29 employee in September.

According to San Antonio police, Olivarez was found outside his southside home lying on the ground. An autopsy later revealed Olivarez was fatally stabbed.

"When we got the call our world just came crashing down," said Amanda Olivarez, his cousin.

It's a call she'll never forget, especially after finding out the suspect took off in her cousin's car. Days later detectives found the Lexus burned outside city limits but no suspect was found. The only clues police have to date are surveillance videos of a man walking outside of Olivarez's home.

"The one person that didn't deserve it was Chris and it's still so unreal to us," Olivarez said.

She is hoping a cash reward raised by the family will bring a tipster forward. On Sunday, friends and family hosted a plate sale at the VFW Post 4815 on Commercial Avenue. Their goal was to raise $10,000 for their already growing pot on Go Fund Me. By the end of the day, they had surpassed their goal with $12,000 in hand.

"We want to thank everyone who has came and made donations. The workers who are doing the chicken, Reggie's Tex-Mex, the guys at Toyota, Ruben Garcia of Union Plumbers they donated $500 and Richard with Good Day Construction saying they made a donation," said Roel Olivarez, his father.

Chris' father said the generosity of the community made them feel supported in their mission to find answers.

"Once we do our count and have the reward out there hopefully it's going to bring some closure."