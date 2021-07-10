Police release more surveillance video in the death of Christopher Olivarez

On Sept. 25, SAPD responded to Olivarez's home on the 300 block of Kirk Place for a reported sick or injured person.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police released new surveillance video in the search for a suspect in the stabbing death of Christopher Olivarez.

On Sept. 25, SAPD responded to Olivarez's home on the 300 block of Kirk Place for a reported sick or injured person. That's when Olivarez's body was found.

SAPD was asking for the help of the public in finding Olivarez's white Lexus which they believe the suspect fled the crime scene in, but it was later found outside city limits. An autopsy revealed Olivarez was stabbed.

Earlier in October, SAPD released one surveillance video showing the man police are calling a person of interest.

Monday, police released two new videos of the person of interest. You can take a look at those below:

Olivarez worked at News4 and Fox 29 as an account executive from 2012 to 2016, according to those stations.