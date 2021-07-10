SAPD releases surveillance footage of person of interest in September murder

Police said the man was captured leaving Olivarez's home on the 300 block of Kirk Place. They're asking for the public's help in identifying him.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the help of the public in identifying a person of interest in the Sept. 25 murder of Christopher Olivarez.

Police said the man was captured on video leaving Olivarez's home on the 300 block of Kirk Place.

On Sept. 25, SAPD responded to Olivarez's home for a reported sick or injured person. That's when Olivarez's body was found.

SAPD was asking for the help of the public in finding Olivarez's white Lexus which they believe the suspect fled the crime scene in, but it was later found outside city limits.

An autopsy revealed Olivarez was stabbed.