Police release new, clear video of person of interest in Christopher Olivarez's murder investigation

The color surveillance video shows an unknown male, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, outside of Olivarez’s south-side home 11 days before he was found stabbed.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been more than two months since Christopher Olivarez was found murdered in his home on the south side. Police are hoping a new video clip of a person of interest will help them solve the case.

San Antonio Police Department homicide detectives released the color surveillance video on Wednesday. It shows an unknown male, who is wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, outside the victim’s home, located on the 300 block of Kirk Place, 11 days before Olivarez was found stabbed to death on the morning of Saturday, September 25.

Olivarez worked at News4 and Fox 29 as an account executive from 2012 to 2016, according to those stations.



He was found with trauma to his body and was pronounced deceased. As the officers began canvassing the area for witnesses or a crime scene, they located a crime scene nearby.

Following the murder, detectives believe the suspect fled the location in the victim’s white Lexus. That car was found days later outside city limits.

It is not known if the video released on Wednesday shows the same person in other videos released in early October showing someone outside of his home at night.

Anyone with any information on this person of interest and this case is urged to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635 and reference case #SAPD21190351.

