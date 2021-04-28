Dimmit County Sheriff's Office warning public after attempted kidnapping

SAN ANTONIO — The Dimmit County Sheriff's Office in Crystal City is urging the community to stay safe after an attempted abduction took place Tuesday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, DCSO said someone driving a black late-model Chrysler Town and Country van tried to kidnap a student during dismissal at the end of the school day.
The rear seats of the van were missing and there were two occupants sitting in the inside of the van on the floor, the post said.
Information is still being gathered at this time but if you have any information that could be helpful in this case, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and report any suspicious activity.