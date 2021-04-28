Dimmit County Sheriff's Office warning public after attempted kidnapping

Dimmit County Sheriff's Office said someone driving a black van with no rear seats tried to kidnap a student during afternoon dismissal.

SAN ANTONIO — The Dimmit County Sheriff's Office in Crystal City is urging the community to stay safe after an attempted abduction took place Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, DCSO said someone driving a black late-model Chrysler Town and Country van tried to kidnap a student during dismissal at the end of the school day.

The rear seats of the van were missing and there were two occupants sitting in the inside of the van on the floor, the post said.