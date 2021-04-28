Man found dead after apparent drive by shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s laying face down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead early Wednesday morning after being shot, according to San Antonio Police Department.

At approximately 4 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Sterling to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s laying face down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, SAPD said.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead, according to SAPD.

Police obtained security footage that showed a dark-colored SUV pull up to the victim as he was walking down the sidewalk.

When the victim approached the passenger side of the SUV, police said someone inside the vehicle shot the victim with a rifle.